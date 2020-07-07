County: Residents asked to wait 5-8 days from exposure for testing

The greater Williams community (those within the 86046 zip code) is recording 15 cases of COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health July 6

The community of Ash Fork currently reports 0 cases, and Grand Canyon Village has 20 cases.

Coconino County

There are 2,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County and 92 deaths as of July 6.

Testing update at Ft. Tuthill

The COVID-19 testing site at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, will reopen erd July 6 following the Independence Day closure. Testing is scheduled Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell) and individuals that feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results. Individuals requesting testing outside of this timeframe may be asked to come back during the 5 – 8 day window.

The incubation period for COVID-19, the amount of time it takes before symptoms develop or an individual becomes contagious, is 2-14 days. Testing later in the incubation period increases the confidence in a negative result.

To help protect others, people who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case and are awaiting testing should stay home and quarantine as much as possible. If an individual must leave home, wearing a face covering and practicing physical distancing is strongly recommended.

Testing is free of charge and is provided on a first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. Testing is intended for Coconino County residents.

More information and resources on COVID-19 is available by visiting www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or calling the County COVID-19 Information Line at 928.679.7300 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.