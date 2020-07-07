County: Residents asked to wait 5-8 days from exposure for testing
The greater Williams community (those within the 86046 zip code) is recording 15 cases of COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health July 6
The community of Ash Fork currently reports 0 cases, and Grand Canyon Village has 20 cases.
Coconino County
There are 2,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County and 92 deaths as of July 6.
Testing update at Ft. Tuthill
The COVID-19 testing site at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, will reopen erd July 6 following the Independence Day closure. Testing is scheduled Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell) and individuals that feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results. Individuals requesting testing outside of this timeframe may be asked to come back during the 5 – 8 day window.
The incubation period for COVID-19, the amount of time it takes before symptoms develop or an individual becomes contagious, is 2-14 days. Testing later in the incubation period increases the confidence in a negative result.
To help protect others, people who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case and are awaiting testing should stay home and quarantine as much as possible. If an individual must leave home, wearing a face covering and practicing physical distancing is strongly recommended.
Testing is free of charge and is provided on a first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. Testing is intended for Coconino County residents.
More information and resources on COVID-19 is available by visiting www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or calling the County COVID-19 Information Line at 928.679.7300 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- City to hold Fourth of July fireworks and parade
- Update: Fireworks, Legion barbecue, prayer event still a go for the Fourth
- Fired up for the Fourth: Fireworks set for Saturday, governor’s order cancels parade
- Grand Canyon National Park to modify Phantom Ranch operations
- Fourth of July still a green light in Williams
- ‘Stars, Stripes and Smiles’: Williams Fourth of July parade applications accepted through June 19
- Fourth of July is not to be missed in Williams
- Yosemite National Park reopens with restrictions
- Hiker dies on South Kaibab Trail as temps soar to 114 degrees
- Fireworks and parade planned for Fourth of July in Williams
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- City to hold Fourth of July fireworks and parade
- Williams' city manager terminated June 11
- No plans for Williams to require face masks after Ducey announcement
- Historic Route 66 Car Show rolls into town this weekend
- Update: Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau grows to 500 acres
- Update: Fireworks, Legion barbecue, prayer event still a go for the Fourth
- Fired up for the Fourth: Fireworks set for Saturday, governor’s order cancels parade
- Mangum Fire consuming North Kaibab Plateau; grows to 29,689 acres
- Firefighters gain ground on 800-acre Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: