Community calendar: week of July 8

Lions Club birthday calendars available

The Williams Lions Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020 and has produced the 53rd issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar.

Contact any member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166 to get yours today. Calendars are also available from Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck's Place at 117 W. Route 66. Calendars cost $10.

Williams Republican Awareness Committee

Williams Republican Awareness Committee meetings are the first Thursday of each month at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse at 6:30 p.m. The committee said they are seeking new members. Everyone is welcome.

Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo July 24-26

The 42nd annual Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo is coming July 24-26. The working cowboys competition showcases traditional skills. There will be vendors and numerous events over the weekend at the Williams Rodeo grounds.

Save Meant to Rescue Yard Sale July 11

Save Meant to Rescue is having a fundraising yard sale July 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Recreation Center skatepark. Donations can be brought in the day of the event. Due to limit storage, please no large items. More information is available by calling Robynn Eckel at (928)635-4726.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

