City of Page requires masks in public
PAGE, Ariz. – The city of Page has declared a public health emergency and issued a new ordinance requiring face masks be worn in public.
The ordinance went into effect July 1 and will expire at midnight Aug. 1, unless extended.
The ordinance requires all persons six or older to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when inside a building open to the public where it is difficult to keep six feet away from other persons, or where working in areas that involve close proximity with other people or co-workers.
The face-covering requirement does not apply to those with a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk or a person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering
The Page Police Department is seeking voluntary compliance from residents and visitors to help minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“We request that community members be kind to others when reminding or informing them of the face-covering requirement. It is our hope that law enforcement intervention is a “last resort” to gain compliance for this ordinance,” the city of Page stated.
Information provided by the city of Page
