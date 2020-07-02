OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, July 03
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

City of Page requires masks in public

The city of Page passed an ordinance July 1, requiring face masks be worn in public. (Photo/Adobe stock)

The city of Page passed an ordinance July 1, requiring face masks be worn in public. (Photo/Adobe stock)

Originally Published: July 2, 2020 2:26 p.m.

PAGE, Ariz. – The city of Page has declared a public health emergency and issued a new ordinance requiring face masks be worn in public.

The ordinance went into effect July 1 and will expire at midnight Aug. 1, unless extended.

The ordinance requires all persons six or older to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when inside a building open to the public where it is difficult to keep six feet away from other persons, or where working in areas that involve close proximity with other people or co-workers.

The face-covering requirement does not apply to those with a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk or a person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering

The Page Police Department is seeking voluntary compliance from residents and visitors to help minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“We request that community members be kind to others when reminding or informing them of the face-covering requirement. It is our hope that law enforcement intervention is a “last resort” to gain compliance for this ordinance,” the city of Page stated.

Information provided by the city of Page

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Flagstaff requiring masks to be worn in public
Tusayan awaits decision on mask requirements
Tusayan awaits mayor's decision to require masks or not
Kingman mayor issues proclamation requiring face coverings
Williams says 'no' to mandatory face masks; Flagstaff, Cottonwood say 'yes'
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State