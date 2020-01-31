Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30

A 9-year-old Golden Valley boy who was reported missing and found dead by searchers likely died in an ATV crash, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Lee, 9, had gone missing Thursday, Jan. 30 near Dewey Road and Agua Fria in Golden Valley. He was last seen around noon riding a 1996 Yamaha 600 quad.

The sheriff’s office was contacted around 6:45 p.m. and the Search and Rescue unit was activated, according to an MCSO news release. Searchers found the boy's body in a wash near Estrella Road and Chino Drive around 9:15 p.m.

The news release said a Yamaha ATV was located nearby and it appeared the child was thrown from the quad.

CPR and life-saving measures were attempted, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by Mohave County detectives continues.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office