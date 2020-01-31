OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Jan. 31
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30

Alexander Lee of Golden Valley was last seen Thursday at noon while riding a quad. Searchers found his body Thursday night in a wash. (MCSO/photo)

Alexander Lee of Golden Valley was last seen Thursday at noon while riding a quad. Searchers found his body Thursday night in a wash. (MCSO/photo)

Originally Published: January 31, 2020 3:01 p.m.

A 9-year-old Golden Valley boy who was reported missing and found dead by searchers likely died in an ATV crash, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Lee, 9, had gone missing Thursday, Jan. 30 near Dewey Road and Agua Fria in Golden Valley. He was last seen around noon riding a 1996 Yamaha 600 quad.

The sheriff’s office was contacted around 6:45 p.m. and the Search and Rescue unit was activated, according to an MCSO news release. Searchers found the boy's body in a wash near Estrella Road and Chino Drive around 9:15 p.m.

The news release said a Yamaha ATV was located nearby and it appeared the child was thrown from the quad.

CPR and life-saving measures were attempted, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by Mohave County detectives continues.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Woman killed, man injured in crash of small plane in Kingman
ATV rollover in Yavapai County injures 7, including 3 children
Richardson search<br>turns up nothing
Searchers find boy missing for day and night near Seligman
Victims identified in ATV crash over 400 foot cliff

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites