Lady Vikings take easy win over Joseph City Jan. 28
By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 2:53 p.m.
The Williams Vikings girls basketball team faced Joseph City Jan. 24 at home. The Lady Vikes handed the Wildcats a 57-26 loss. This is the fourth win in a row for the Vikings which moves the Vikings to 18-7 on the season. Their final regular season game is Jan. 29. against St. Michael.
Photo Gallery
Lady Vikings Vs Joseph City
Most Read
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Josephine (Martinez) Soto
- Obituary: Sherwin M. Macarthur (Mac)
- 1 killed, 1 injured in Payson plane crash
- Williams Event Huddle returns Feb. 10
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Is 4FRI taking shape yet?
- Suspected human remains found in desert in Mohave County
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. brews up compassion for fallen firefighter’s family
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- New medical staff coming to North Country HealthCare this spring
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- 3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
- Jim Wurgler made his mark as a compassionate rural physician and humanitarian
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Orphaned teen told he can't live in Prescott senior living community
- Out of the past: Winter in Williams 1926
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: