Fri, Jan. 31
Lady Vikings take easy win over Joseph City Jan. 28

Viking Syndey Mortensen takes a shot over a Joseph City player Jan. 24. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 2:53 p.m.

The Williams Vikings girls basketball team faced Joseph City Jan. 24 at home. The Lady Vikes handed the Wildcats a 57-26 loss. This is the fourth win in a row for the Vikings which moves the Vikings to 18-7 on the season. Their final regular season game is Jan. 29. against St. Michael.

Lady Vikings Vs Joseph City
