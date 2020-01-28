OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Heritage Elementary announces Students of the Month

The January Students of the Month for Heritage Elementary School include, from left: Valeria Davalos, Stevie Strange-Rincon, Evette Paredes, Adryana Ruiz and Ximena Herrera. (Photo/Heritage Elementary School)

The January Students of the Month for Heritage Elementary School include, from left: Valeria Davalos, Stevie Strange-Rincon, Evette Paredes, Adryana Ruiz and Ximena Herrera. (Photo/Heritage Elementary School)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 12:19 p.m.

The January Students of the Month for Heritage Elementary School include Valeria Davalos, Stevie Strange-Rincon, Evette Paredes, Adryana Ruiz and Ximena Herrera.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Heritage announces September Students of the Month
Heritage Elementary announces December Students of the Month
Heritage School announces November Students of the Month
Williams Elementary announces May Students of the Month
Williams Kiwanis' January Students of the Month

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites