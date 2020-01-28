Heritage Elementary announces Students of the Month
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 12:19 p.m.
The January Students of the Month for Heritage Elementary School include Valeria Davalos, Stevie Strange-Rincon, Evette Paredes, Adryana Ruiz and Ximena Herrera.
