From the desk of the librarian: Week of Jan. 29
Preschool Storytime
Every Tuesday
10 - 11 a..m.
Bring the little ones to hear a story and do a simple craft!
Ages 6 and under.
Crafternoons
Jan 28
4 - 6 p.m.
Show up any time between 4 and 6 for an all-ages crafting afternoon! Printed and in-person instructions will be provided. This time, we'll be making cut and curled paper snowflakes and baubles.
Arizona Book Club
Thursday, Jan 30
5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Read and discuss a book concerning our beloved state! This month, we'll be discussing the nonfiction book, The Emerald Mile: The Epic Story of the Fastest Ride in History Through the Heart of the Grand Canyon. Anyone with an interest in the Grand Canyon and Glenn Canyon Dam is encouraged to come, regardless of having read the book. You can also pick up next month's book, The Quiet Streets odf Winslow, anytime at the checkout counter.
Homeschoolers Club
Every other Friday: Jan 31, Feb 14, Feb 28, etc. 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
A group for homeschooling families to meet up and hang out. Parents talk while kids do crafts and participate in book clubs. On Jan 31st, we'll be discussing The Giver and passing out the books for next time: Charlotte's Web
