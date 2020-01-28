Community calendar: Week of Jan. 29

Coconino County Career Services at Williams Senior Center

Coconino Career Services will be conducting workshops on the first and third Wednesday of every month at the Williams Senior Center. The next workshop will be Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. The workshops will focus on writing effective resumes and interviewing with confidence as well as job search tools and an ARIZONA@WORK overview. More information is available from Career Services at (928) 679-7400.



Community Event Huddle Feb. 10

The 2020 Community Event Huddle will be held Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Family Harvest Church Community Room (behind Safeway). Local community service groups, non-profits, businesses, churches, city organizations, clubs, etc. meet to share information, plans and goals for the coming year.

By working TOGETHER we all achieve more. Each group gets 3 minutes to talk about their organization. The event is free to attend, but you must RSVP to JDMoede@aol.com or (602) 818-6559.

Girl Scout cookie sale at Old Trails

Girl Scout cookies will be for sale at Old Trails in Williams starting Jan. 31 and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in February.

Save-MTR bake sale Feb. 13

A Save-MTR bake sale will be at Old Trails on Thursday, February 13 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Anyone who would like to donate food can drop off items at 8:30 a.m. More information is available from Diane at (928) 635-4610.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Free tax preparation Jan. 29, Feb. 19, March 11 and April 1

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide hosts free in-person tax preparation at the Williams Senior Center, 850 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Appointments are recommended. To make a reservation go to taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com or call (928) 919-9277. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring social security cars, photo ID and all income documents.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Utility and rent assistance

Coconino County community services is available for utility and rent assistance to Tuesday and Thursdays, by appointment only. More information is available at (928) 649-7453.

Northern Arizona Hospice seeks volunteers

Northern Arizona Hospice is looking for volunteers. Free volunteer training is available. Classes start Feb. 25. More information about volunteering and Northern Arizona Hospice is available at (928) 779-9795.