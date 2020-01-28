Coconino County brings anti-vaping presentation to WHS
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 12:36 p.m.
Coconino County Health Department give an anti-vaping presentation for students at Williams High School Jan. 14. The county gave four presentations for all grades at the high school. Williams High School said it is attempting to address concerns about the vaping crisis.
Most Read
- Harry Robertson receives prestigious Living Legends of Aviation lifetime entrepreneur award
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Is 4FRI taking shape yet?
- WHS senior spotlight: Angel Ayala
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- WHS senior spotlight: John Bryant
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
- Obituary: Sherwin M. Macarthur (Mac)
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Coconino County receives rural broadband grant
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. brews up compassion for fallen firefighter’s family
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- New medical staff coming to North Country HealthCare this spring
- Williams fitness: Transforming lives one squat at a time
- 3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
- Jim Wurgler made his mark as a compassionate rural physician and humanitarian
- Out of the past: Winter in Williams 1926
- Orphaned teen told he can't live in Prescott senior living community
- Obituary: Dave Poquette
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: