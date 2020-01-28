OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 29
Coconino County brings anti-vaping presentation to WHS

Coconino County Health Department give an anti-vaping presentation for students at Williams High School Jan. 14. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 12:36 p.m.

Coconino County Health Department give an anti-vaping presentation for students at Williams High School Jan. 14. The county gave four presentations for all grades at the high school. Williams High School said it is attempting to address concerns about the vaping crisis.

