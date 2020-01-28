OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Buzzwords at the bee: Izzy Rushing takes WEMS spelling title for fourth time

Seventh grader Izzy Rushing won the WEMS Spelling Bee for the fourth time and will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee Feb. 8. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Seventh grader Izzy Rushing won the WEMS Spelling Bee for the fourth time and will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee Feb. 8. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 11:17 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Seventh grader Iscariot Rushing took the title of Williams Elementary-Middle School spelling bee champion for the fourth year in row Jan. 24. Rushing beat second place finisher Thomas Gonzalez by spelling “deportment” correctly. Rushing will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee. He placed third in the county spelling bee in 2018, and second in the county spelling bee in 2017.

photo

Winners at the WEMS Spelling Bee include: Micka Davis, third place, Thomas Gonzalez, second place, and Iscariot Rushing, first place. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

A total of 16 students participated in the WEMS Spelling Bee. They include: Eighth graders Nathan Fields, Kyler Bartlett and Isabel Mireles; seventh graders Rushing and Gonzales; sixth graders Micka Davis, Joseph Captain and Erin Lucus; fifth graders David Rodriguez Ramos, John Romero Jr. and Molly Kennelly; fourth graders Ivan Davila Romero and Jonathon Perez Mata; and third graders Amelie Pearson, Leon Hughes and Jordan Barrese.

The 2020 Coconino County Spelling Bee consists of home, public, charter and private school-students from throughout the county who won their school or district spelling bee.

The Rotary Clubs from Flagstaff, Grand Canyon and Williams donate monetary prizes for the top three spellers. The clubs also provide experienced and qualified judges who determine if the contestants have spelled the words correctly.

The County Spelling BEE is coordinated and hosted annually by the County Superintendent of Schools Office. Spectators are welcome to attend.

The Coconino County Spelling Bee will be at 10 a.m., Feb. 8 at the Coconino High School mini-auditorium at 2801 N. Izabel St. in Flagstaff. More information about the county spelling bee is available by calling Betsey Williams at (928) 679-8070.

The winner of the county spelling bee will advance to compete with 26 other top spellers at the state level. The Arizona Educational Foundation State Spelling Bee is scheduled for 1 p.m., March 21 at AZ PBS, 500 N. Central Ave., 6th Floor in Phoenix.

The winner of the state bee will represent Arizona at the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in late May or early June.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Williams' Izzy Rushing places third at Coconino County Spelling Bee
Williams fourth-grader places at Coconino Spelling Bee
Spelling showdown: Rushing and Christiansen advance to County Spelling Bee
Super Spellers: Williams school hosts annual spelling bee
Williams spelling champs compete at county bee

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites