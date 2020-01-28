Buzzwords at the bee: Izzy Rushing takes WEMS spelling title for fourth time

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Seventh grader Iscariot Rushing took the title of Williams Elementary-Middle School spelling bee champion for the fourth year in row Jan. 24. Rushing beat second place finisher Thomas Gonzalez by spelling “deportment” correctly. Rushing will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee. He placed third in the county spelling bee in 2018, and second in the county spelling bee in 2017.

A total of 16 students participated in the WEMS Spelling Bee. They include: Eighth graders Nathan Fields, Kyler Bartlett and Isabel Mireles; seventh graders Rushing and Gonzales; sixth graders Micka Davis, Joseph Captain and Erin Lucus; fifth graders David Rodriguez Ramos, John Romero Jr. and Molly Kennelly; fourth graders Ivan Davila Romero and Jonathon Perez Mata; and third graders Amelie Pearson, Leon Hughes and Jordan Barrese.

The 2020 Coconino County Spelling Bee consists of home, public, charter and private school-students from throughout the county who won their school or district spelling bee.

The Rotary Clubs from Flagstaff, Grand Canyon and Williams donate monetary prizes for the top three spellers. The clubs also provide experienced and qualified judges who determine if the contestants have spelled the words correctly.

The County Spelling BEE is coordinated and hosted annually by the County Superintendent of Schools Office. Spectators are welcome to attend.

The Coconino County Spelling Bee will be at 10 a.m., Feb. 8 at the Coconino High School mini-auditorium at 2801 N. Izabel St. in Flagstaff. More information about the county spelling bee is available by calling Betsey Williams at (928) 679-8070.

The winner of the county spelling bee will advance to compete with 26 other top spellers at the state level. The Arizona Educational Foundation State Spelling Bee is scheduled for 1 p.m., March 21 at AZ PBS, 500 N. Central Ave., 6th Floor in Phoenix.

The winner of the state bee will represent Arizona at the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in late May or early June.