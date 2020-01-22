OFFERS
Suspected human remains found in desert in Mohave County

Originally Published: January 22, 2020 12:50 p.m.

TOPOCK, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities are trying to identify suspected human remains found in the desert north of Topock.

Bones that appeared to be human were found Jan. 9 in an area where an abandoned vehicle was found off County Route 1, the Sheriff's Department said Tuesday in a statement.

However, sandal-type shoes were found that appeared to have animal bite marks on them, the department said.

No footprints or tire tracks were found in the area initially due to recent storms but that detectives later were able to follow animal tracks into thick brush and locate the bones, the department said.

