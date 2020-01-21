WHS senior spotlight: Sam Letsko

Sam Letsko is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams and Parks since fifth grade.

Sam has been involved with welding and weights at the high school.

He said his favorite classes in high school have been Mrs. Montgomery’s math classes, and auto shop and welding.

“I like anything that is hands-on,” he said.

He said his favorite teachers have been Mrs. Gutshall, Mrs. White, and Ms. Kaur.

He also appreciates the encouragement from Mr. Echeverria, Mr. Hatcher and Mr. Brownlee.

After school, Sam worked at Cruiser’s restaurant and did some construction. He now works at Miss Kitty’s and does yard work and snow shoveling.

After graduation, Sam plans to get his electrician’s license and then would like to start his own business.

If he took a road trip he would take Dakota, Angel, Emily Bennett, Cory Cooper, Ryan Liturno, Caleb Betz, David Lozano and pretty much the rest of the senior class.