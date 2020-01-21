OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Angel Ayala

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:54 p.m.

Angel Ayala is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams since preschool.

Angel has participated in football, basketball and baseball at the high school.

He said his favorite classes at the high school were his English classes.

“That’s what subject I do best,” he said. “I loved any class that Mrs. Gutshall taught, she was my favorite.”

Angel said he also appreciates Ms. Kaur.

“I didn’t have very many good things going on, but she stood up for me and said “I know Angel is a good person,” he said.

Angel also said he appreciates the support from his mom.

After school, Angel worked at Goldie’s Diner and Anna’s Grand Canyon Cafe.

His best memories of high school were sports, especially football.

After graduation, Angel is considering joining the Marines or working at LP’s Excavating.

If he took a road trip somewhere he would take Sam, Dakota, David Lozano and Mario Vazquez.

