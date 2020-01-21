OFFERS
WEMS recognizes more than 100 students at academic awards

More than 100 third through eighth grade students were recognized at the Williams Elementary-Middle School awards ceremony Jan. 15. The awards were sponsored by Williams Kiwanis, WEMS PTSA, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and Carl’s Jr. (Photo courtesy of WEMS)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:45 p.m.

More than 100 third through eighth grade students were recognized at the Williams Elementary-Middle School award ceremony Jan. 15. The awards were sponsored by Williams Kiwanis, WEMS PTSA, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and Carl’s Jr.

