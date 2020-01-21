Vikings make it four-in-a-row with win over Mayer

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Vikings cagers made it four-in-a-row with a dominating 74-32 win over the Mayer Wildcats Jan. 18.

The win moves the Vikings to 7-1 and second in the 1A Central region behind Joseph City.

The Vikings streak began Jan. 11 when they beat BASIS-Flagstaff 71-56, that was followed by a 69-43 win over Ash Fork and a 74-56 win over Mogollon.

Off the injured list, Caleb Betz led the scoring against BASIS, bringing in 23 points and shooting 67 percent. He was followed closely by David Lozano who had 20 points, shooting 75 percent.

Betz went 3 for 8 in 3-pointers, and 7 for 7 in field goals.

Lozano went 9 for 12 in field goals, and shot 2 for 3 free throws.

Preston Ford led rebounding for the Vikings. He had 14 total rebounds. He was followed by Ceaser Santana with 10.

Lozano and Zain Grantham led the scoring against Ash Fork Jan. 14. Grantham made 6 for 13 3-pointers, and 2 for 4 field goals. Lozano went 3 for 4 in 3-pointers and 5 for 10 in field goals.

Oryn Orozco went for 4 for 4 in free throws.

Santana led the team with 19 rebounds, followed by Betz with 14 and Ford with 10.

Stats were not available for the Mogollon game.

In the game with Mayer, Lozano led the team with 17 points. He was followed by Betz with 14 and Grantham with 13.

Grantham went 2 for 6 in 3-pointers, and 2 for 8 in field goals. Lozano went 8 for 13 in field goals. Betz went 2 for 4 in 3-pointers and 3 for 9 in field goals.

Ford led with nine rebounds.

The Vikings faced Joseph City Jan. 21 and head to Grand Canyon Jan. 24.

The Lady Vikings have won four of their last five games, with one loss to Mogollon Jan. 17. The Lady Vikings are ranked second in the 1A Central region, with a 5-2 region record and are 6-3 in the 1A Conference.