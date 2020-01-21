OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Jan. 21
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman

Prescott resident Alison MacKenzie, 43, was reported missing while vacationing in Belize on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

Prescott resident Alison MacKenzie, 43, was reported missing while vacationing in Belize on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

Max Efrein Special to the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 9:44 a.m.

A Prescott woman has been reported missing while vacationing with her boyfriend in Belize.

Alison MacKenzie, 43, was on a catamaran tour off the coast of Belize when she disappeared Saturday morning, Jan. 18, said Cherie MacKenzie, Alison’s mother.

Cherie was told that Alison was last seen by her boyfriend, 58-year-old Paige Rote, Friday night while they were camping with a group of other tourists on a very small island called Rendezvous Caye.

According to multiple newspapers in Belize, including The Reporter and Amandala, Rote told Belize authorities that when he woke up Saturday morning, MacKenzie was nowhere to be found.

“They’re doing searches,” Cherie said Monday morning. “So far, they haven’t come up with anything. We’re afraid she somehow ended up in the ocean and is gone.”

The United States Embassy is assisting with the investigation, Cherie said.

Cherie’s been told that if her daughter can’t be found by the end of Monday, then the coast guard in Belize will likely call off the search.

Alison has lived in Prescott since 1998. She has two grown children.

Sgt. Gary Novak with the Prescott Police Department said since the incident originated in and so far appears to be contained to Belize, local authorities don’t have any jurisdiction over the matter.

“Unless for some reason [federal authorities] came to us and said something happened in Prescott that we need to investigate, it’s kind of out of our hands,” Novak said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Grand Canyon river rafter missing after trying to save wife
Prescott resident missing following hike
Frantic search goes on for missing after California wildfire
Young woman falls<br>over rim to her death
Searchers scour Williams for missing Glendale woman, Cathryn Gorospe

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites