Player recognition: Vikings make AIA All-Conference football teams

The Vikings beat Superior in the 1A Conference State Championship Game in November 2019. Several Vikings were recognized for their talent by the Arizona Interscholastic Association All-Conference selections. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Vikings beat Superior in the 1A Conference State Championship Game in November 2019. Several Vikings were recognized for their talent by the Arizona Interscholastic Association All-Conference selections. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 3:46 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Several Vikings were honored for outstanding play in the 2019 football season by being selected to the Arizona Interscholastic Association All-Conference teams.

In addition, Vikings Chance Pearson was selected at the 1A Conference Player of the Year and Alex Garrett was selected as Offensive Player of the Year. Coach Jeff Brownlee was picked as Coach of the Year.

Players making the 1A First Team include: David Lozano, defensive back/tight end; Dorian Ayala, defensive lineman; John Bryant, defensive lineman; Luis Lara-Arredondo, defensive lineman; Xavier Leonet, offensive lineman; and Kolby Payne, offensive utility/flex player. Pearson and Garrett also made the 1A First Team as running backs and linebackers.

Several Vikings also made the All-Conference Second Team including: Mario Vazquez, defensive back; and Ceasar Santana, offensive lineman.

Superior’s Adam Navarrette was selected as the All-Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The Vikings won the 1A State Championship in 2019 beating the Superior Panthers 35-20 at Coronado High School in Scottsdale. They finished the season with a 7-0 conference record. The Vikings lost one early season game to Pahranagat Valley in Nevada.

