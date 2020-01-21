OFFERS
Obituary: Sherwin M. Macarthur (Mac)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:18 p.m.

Sherwin M. Macarthur (Mac) died January 9, 2020 at home at the age of 76 after battling a long illness.

Sherwin was born in Sault Sste Marie, Michigan on March 20, 1943 before moving to Arizona in 1980. He enjoyed coaching Little League, hockey, hunting, fishing, woodworking and his green house. Sherwin worked as a cable TV technician for over 40 years.

Sherwin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Macarthur, two sons Sherwin P. Macarthur, Williams, Arizona and Michael D. Macarthur, Show Low, Arizona, daughter Cassandra (Cassie) A. Fields, Williams, Arizona, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The service is private.

