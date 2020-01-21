Kiwanis Club of Williams announces Maine School Students of the Month
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:21 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Williams honored Andrew Stephenson (8th grade) and Tobias Wood (5th grade) as the January Maine-Consolidated School Students of the Month.
Students earned a pizza party they shared with their families Jan. 16. Kiwanian Secretary Pam Hendrickson presented certificates at the luncheon. Students will also be honored on the “Wall of Fame” at the Pizza Factory in Williams and at Miss Kitty’s Restaurant.
