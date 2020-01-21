OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Jan. 23
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kiwanis Club of Williams announces Maine School Students of the Month

The Kiwanis Club of Williams honored Andrew Stephenson (8th grade) and Tobias Wood (5th grade) as the January Maine-Consolidated School Students of the Month. Students earned a pizza party they shared with their families Jan. 16. Kiwanis Secretary Pam Hendrickson presented certificates at the luncheon. Students will also be honored on the “Wall of Fame” at the Pizza Factory in Williams and at Miss Kitty’s Restaurant. (Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club of Williams honored Andrew Stephenson (8th grade) and Tobias Wood (5th grade) as the January Maine-Consolidated School Students of the Month. Students earned a pizza party they shared with their families Jan. 16. Kiwanis Secretary Pam Hendrickson presented certificates at the luncheon. Students will also be honored on the “Wall of Fame” at the Pizza Factory in Williams and at Miss Kitty’s Restaurant. (Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Williams

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 4:21 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Williams honored Andrew Stephenson (8th grade) and Tobias Wood (5th grade) as the January Maine-Consolidated School Students of the Month.

Students earned a pizza party they shared with their families Jan. 16. Kiwanian Secretary Pam Hendrickson presented certificates at the luncheon. Students will also be honored on the “Wall of Fame” at the Pizza Factory in Williams and at Miss Kitty’s Restaurant.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Parks honors October student of the month
Maine students of the month
Kiwanis selects Maine Consolidated Students of the Month
Maine Consolidated School announces December Students of the Month
Kiwanis Club Students of the Month

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites