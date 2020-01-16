Slight chance of snow showers tonight and Friday morning

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a 20 percent chance of precipitation later today.

According to the NWS, there will be a slight chance of rain showers before 8 p.m. tonight, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. and a slight chance of snow showers in the early morning.

Today, the high will be around 50 degrees with a south wind of 11 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.

By Friday, Jan. 17, there is a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. The remainder of Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Over the weekend expect mostly sunny skies, with a high near 48.