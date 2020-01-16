Slight chance of snow showers tonight and Friday morning
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a 20 percent chance of precipitation later today.
According to the NWS, there will be a slight chance of rain showers before 8 p.m. tonight, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. and a slight chance of snow showers in the early morning.
Today, the high will be around 50 degrees with a south wind of 11 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.
By Friday, Jan. 17, there is a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. The remainder of Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Over the weekend expect mostly sunny skies, with a high near 48.
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. brews up compassion for fallen firefighter’s family
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- New medical staff coming to North Country HealthCare this spring
- Out of the past: Train wreck east of Williams 1926
- Authorities seeking information about Two mule deer poached on Arizona Strip
- Airport grant, military ops, city water request to be heard by Williams City Council tonight
- City water line extension request denied by council
- Jim Wurgler made his mark as a compassionate rural physician and humanitarian
- Bringing the wall: Traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Williams
- Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon Brewing Co. brews up compassion for fallen firefighter’s family
- New medical staff coming to North Country HealthCare this spring
- Williams fitness: Transforming lives one squat at a time
- 3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Snow showers to continue through Saturday in Williams
- Investigation continues in Red Lake burglaries
- Jim Wurgler made his mark as a compassionate rural physician and humanitarian
- Out of the past: Winter in Williams 1926
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: