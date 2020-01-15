Pile burns produce visible smoke around Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Pile burning activity is occurring at multiple locations to the south and east of Williams producing smoke that will be visible from various outlying locations around the greater Williams area.

Burning is expected to continue through the remainder of this week as conditions allow.

Crews will move between three locations this week from Garland Prairie to Bill Williams Mountain which will help minimize smoke impacts to specific areas and allow for quicker dispersion. Overnight ventilation is usually excellent with no residual smoke lingering by the following day. Piles typically burn rapidly and produce far less smoke for shorter durations than larger broadcast burns over the landscape.

The overall duration of these burns is influenced by daily weather conditions which determine the best days to burn effectively.

Forest officials said above average moisture levels accompanied by snow has presented model opportunities for crews on the Kaibab National Forest to continue implementing this type of fuels reduction work. Pile burns typically occur during the winter months when forest debris can be consumed safely with little to no control problems. This method is especially effective in steeper more difficult terrain when snow limits the potential for unwanted fire spread on the ground.

Air quality will be monitored closely and actions will be taken as necessary to minimize the effects on adjacent residential areas. All prescribed burns are subject to approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Members of the public may view approved prescribed burns for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov/

More information about smoke and public health is available at http://bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness.

Notifications of upcoming prescribed fire projects are provided regularly by news releases throughout the year and through the following sources:

• InciWeb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5922/



• Kaibab National Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF

• Fire Information Recorded Hotline: (928) 635-8311