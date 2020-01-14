Williams 911: week of Jan. 15

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) for Jan. 6-8 —

• Officers took private property accident at Fifth Street and Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers took private property accident at Loves Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to tourist walking on ice at Santa Fe;

• Officers responded to domestic on Homestead, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers investigated non injury accident at Rodeo and Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted adult probation with BAC test of probationer;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers arrested a male and female after traffic stop on Exit 161 for possession of dangerous drugs (meth) for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana;

• Officers took private property accident on Railroad;

• Officers responded to parking issue on McPherson;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Loves Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to 911 hang-up at local business on Route 66;

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows’

• Officers responded to disturbance at local business, civil matter;

• Officers responded to javelina knocking over trash cans on Fourth Street and Sheridan;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers issued 4 citations and gave out 13 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.