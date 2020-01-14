WHS senior spotlight: Tony Cavaletto

Tony Cavaletto is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams since seventh grade.

Tony has participated in the mountain bike club, robotics, Upward Bound, band, choir and drama.

He said his favorite classes at the high school have been band, choir and math.

Tony said Mr. Honsinger has helped him get through school.

“Honsinger was a really good influence for awhile,” he said.

After school and on weekends Tony worked at Colors of the West and Miss Kitty’s Restaurant.

After graduation, Tony plans to take classes at Universa Technical Institute (UTI) for a year or so and take courses for automotive technology.

Tony said he is eager to graduate and plans to take time to visit family across the country and then go to New Zealand and Australia.