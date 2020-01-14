OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: Sergio Ramirez

Sergio Ramirez

Sergio Ramirez

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 12:47 p.m.

Sergio Ramirez is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams and Parks since preschool.

Sergio has played baseball for the Vikings. He is also involved with welding.

In his spare time he works at Pine Country Restaurant as a busser. For fun he plays basketball and hangs out with his friends.

Sergio said Mr. Schober has been encouraging to him at the high school.

“He’s great at welding,” he said. “He’s really helped me with my other classes too such as math.”

Sergio said his favorite classes at the high school were weights and welding.

He said his best memories from high school are the trips with the baseball team.

“Going to the River Valley and Chandler trips,” he said.

After graduation Sergio plans to attend Gateway Community College to study welding.

If he took a road trip he would take Dorian Ayala, Luis Urias, Mario Vazquez and many other friends.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Williams High School senior spotlight: Frankie Kramer
Williams High School senior spotlight: Carsten Brinkworth
WHS Senior spotlight: Emily Ramirez
WHS Senior spotlight: Xavier Leonet
Williams High School senior spotlight: Amaryssa Orozco

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites