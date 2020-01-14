OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: John Bryant

John Bryant

John Bryant

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 12:44 p.m.

John Bryant is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams since his sophomore year.

John has participated on the football, basketball and baseball teams at the high school.

He said his favorite class at the high school has been weights and P.E. with Mr. Brownlee.

John said Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Echeverria helped him adjust to school in Williams.

“They were there for me when I moved from Seligman,” he said.

After school and on weekends John works at Westside Lilo’s in Seligman.

His best memories of high school are sports, especially winning the football state championships in 2017 and 2019.

“And just being with family all the time,” he said.

After graduation, John plans to work. He hopes to move to Flagstaff or Phoenix.

In his free time, John likes to humt, fish and hang out with his friends.

If he took a road trip somewhere he would take Ceasar Santana, Zain Grantham, Luis Lara, Chance Pearson, Alex Garrett, and many others.

