OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Dave Poquette

Dave Poquette

Dave Poquette

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 1:13 p.m.

On Sunday, January 5, 2020, David Simon Pouquette, Sr., age 78, passed away in his home in Wickenburg, Arizona.

Dave was born in Phoenix, Arizona. His family raised sheep throughout the state and his earliest memories and life lessons came from growing up in the sheep camps with his brother RJ (Bob) Pouquette under the guidance of their dad and uncles. As he grew older, his first career choice would have been to continue that family legacy, but it was not meant to be. After graduating Chandler High School in 1960, he went to the University of Arizona for a couple of years then returned to Williams to start his Law Enforcement career with the Williams Police Department. He then became a Deputy with Coconino County Sheriff’s Dept. He rose through the ranks and retired as Chief Deputy in 1985. After his retirement, Dave started a new adventure in Real Estate, serving the area in and around Williams for over 30 years. He and his wife, Lugene also opened and ran The Route 66 Place & Twisters Soda Fountain in Williams from 1996 to 2006. Dave’s openness, friendly manner and his knowledge of northern Arizona helped him succeed in all of these endeavors and others, including Union 76 and Pouquette Sweeping, Striping and Snowplowing. His easy-going way was bolstered by experience, work ethic, humor and intelligence, and certainly, goodness.

Dave is preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Pouquette, Sr.; his mother, Edna; sister, Susie (Ed); and daughter, Tracie.

He is survived by his wife, Lugene; brother, Bob Pouquette (Karen); children Beckie (Mike), Dave, Jr. (Casey), Stacie (Josh), Robin (Andy), Amanda (Jim), and Brian; along with his grandchildren Adam, JD, Tana (Trenton), Dallie, Tyler, Sydney, Sam, CJ and great-grandson Dustin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at Coffinger Park, Wickenburg, Arizona.

Dave’s door was always open for friends to drop by and share a story and a cup of coffee. Please bring any stories to share. We will provide the coffee.

More details about services are available from wickenburgfuneralhome.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Carol Oleson
Hanging on by a thread: Manterola, Auza and Pouquette families shape northern Arizona sheep industry
Obituaries
Aimee Simpson
Centennial celebration: Four generations of Pouquettes operated the Red Hill Sheep Company

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites