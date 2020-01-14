Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a critical missing person.
William Morrison, 56, and his truck are missing from the Flagstaff area. Morrison suffers from mental health issues and was last seen at a relative’s home in Munds Park (south of Flagstaff) on Saturday Jan. 11 around 9:30 a.m. Morrison did not tell anyone where he was going nor of any plans. Neither he nor his truck have been seen since and his cell phone is either turned off or has a dead battery.
Morrison is described as a 56-year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. His vehicle is a 2016 Toyota Tundra pick up, blue in color bearing AZ license BZX-7909. The truck has a black camper shell, a 20” LED light bar mounted on the front bumper, and black rock crawler style steps below the doors.
If anyone has seen Morrison or his vehicle or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call your local law enforcement. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office: 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111
Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office
