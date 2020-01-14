Chilly training prepares Ponderosa Fire for water rescues
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 12:39 p.m.
Ponderosa Fire District Engine 821 crew participates in ice water rescue training with the Greater Flagstaff Region partners at Flagstaff Ranch Jan. 7. During the training, crews went over ice rescue procedures, practiced using rescue throw bags, and ice rescue suits to save individuals who have fallen through ice.
