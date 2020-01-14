OFFERS
Arizona residents receive free admission to state parks Jan.

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 3:16 p.m.

PHOENIX – This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, all Arizona residents will get free admission to more than 30 beautiful state parks.

Entrance fees at state parks will be waived for all Arizona residents on Monday, Jan. 20. Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance. Fees will still apply at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping, special events and concessions.

"Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a great time to head out to one of Arizona's more than 30 state parks," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "Admission is free for all Arizona residents in honor of the holiday. I encourage everyone to get outside on Monday and visit a state park for a hike, event or adventure."

With more opportunities to hike, fish, camp, stay in a cabin, boat, or just relax in the great outdoors, Arizona State Parks has an adventure waiting for everyone. Plan your trip now by visiting AZState Parks.com/Find-A-Park. Check the online calendar of events to find activities for the whole family.

More information about all 35 Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, trails, Off-Highway Vehicle Program, and State Historic Preservation Office, call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com.

