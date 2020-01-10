In memory: Estrellita “Lita” Taguba Ebersole

Estrellita “Lita” Taguba Ebersole.

March 26, 1947 - January 12, 2019

"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." (Psalm 73:26 NIV)

Estrellita “Lita” Taguba Ebersole, age 71, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Flagstaff Medical Center after a courageous nearly year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Lita is survived by her devoted husband Michael, three brothers: Tony (Debbie), Alex (Ann) and Arthur (Vicki); and three sisters: Evelyn (Luis), Elaine and Emeline (Troy) and many nieces & nephews.