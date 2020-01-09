Winter pile burning continuing on south side of Williams Ranger District
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Fire crews on the Williams Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest will begin igniting large machine piles of slash the morning of Jan. 9 near Garland Prairie about 5 miles south of Interstate 40. The 550 acre Isham unit is specifically located north and east of the junction at forest roads 109 and 141 along the southwest side of Scholz Lake.
The protection of communities and vital resources from the threat of high-intensity wildfires has been identified as a top priority by multiple state, county, and federal land management agencies. This fuels reduction work is part of the ongoing forest restoration initiative that will be continuing in and around forested landscapes across northern Arizona.
Piles typically burn rapidly and produce far less smoke for shorter durations than larger broadcast burns over the landscape. Smoke will be visible from the I-40 corridor and surrounding communities of Garland Prairie and Pittman Valley, however is not expected to linger after piles have consumed.
Air quality will be monitored closely and actions will be taken as necessary to minimize the effects on residential developed areas.
All prescribed burns are subject to approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Members of the public may view approved prescribed burns for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov/
To learn more about smoke and public health, visit http://bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness
Notifications of upcoming prescribed fire projects are provided regularly by news releases throughout the year and through the following sources:
• InciWeb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5922/
• Kaibab National Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab
• Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF
• Fire Information Recorded Hotline: (928) 635-8311
