Slip slidin' away: Sledders take advantage of winter break snowfall
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 10:29 a.m.
Photo Gallery
Dec. 30 Sledding
Residents and visitors experienced a white Christmas with up to 10 inches of snow falling in the greater Williams area. Sledders took advantage of the large snow piles downtown.
