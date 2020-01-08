OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 08
Slip slidin' away: Sledders take advantage of winter break snowfall

A sledder takes advantage of a large snowpile on the west side of Williams Dec. 30. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: January 8, 2020 10:29 a.m.

Dec. 30 Sledding

Residents and visitors experienced a white Christmas with up to 10 inches of snow falling in the greater Williams area. Sledders took advantage of the large snow piles downtown.

White Christmas? 6-10 inches of snow expected for Williams
The secret is out: Rise in visitors at snowplay area has forest managers scrambling
When winter knocks
Residents asked to keep vehicles off the streets
Over 30 inches in a single week

