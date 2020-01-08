OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 08
Adoption spotlight: Alyssa and Ashley

Get to know these sisters and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Originally Published: January 8, 2020 11:07 a.m.

Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister. Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving - believing everyone deserves a second chance. Alyssa dreams of becoming a photographer or an EMT. Ashley also dreams of being an EMT and of someday earning a Ph.D. Get to know these sisters at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alyssa-ashley and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

