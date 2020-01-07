Williams 911: Week of Jan. 8
The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) for Jan. 3-5 —
• Officers responded to barking dog on Fulton;
• Officers responded to an alarm at Bearizona;
• Officers responded to an alarm at local restaurant on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff's Office with locating subject who threatened suicide;
• Officers investigated injury accident on Seventh Street, male subject hit by BNSF train;
• Officers responded to male who stated his car was stolen from front of Canyon Club, officer found car in front of Sultana;
• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident at Airport Road;
• Officers and Fire responded to overdose on Seventh Street;
• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;
• Officers took a theft of services from local restaurant;
• Officers responded to barking dogs on Grant;
• Officers took report of theft of medications from local hotel room;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on First Street and Grant;
• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, male arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers arrested four males on Edison for possession of marijuana after suspicious vehicle call all cited and released;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;
• Officers took craigs list scam on Slagel and officers issued two citations and gave out 11 warnings.
See a list of calls at www.williamsnews.com
