OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams 911: Week of Jan. 8

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 12:15 p.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) for Jan. 3-5 —

• Officers responded to barking dog on Fulton;

• Officers responded to an alarm at Bearizona;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local restaurant on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff's Office with locating subject who threatened suicide;

• Officers investigated injury accident on Seventh Street, male subject hit by BNSF train;

• Officers responded to male who stated his car was stolen from front of Canyon Club, officer found car in front of Sultana;

• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident at Airport Road;

• Officers and Fire responded to overdose on Seventh Street;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers took a theft of services from local restaurant;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Grant;

• Officers took report of theft of medications from local hotel room;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on First Street and Grant;

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers arrested four males on Edison for possession of marijuana after suspicious vehicle call all cited and released;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;

• Officers took craigs list scam on Slagel and officers issued two citations and gave out 11 warnings.

See a list of calls at www.williamsnews.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Williams 911: week of March 21
Williams 911: week of Dec. 12
Williams 911: week of Oct. 31
Williams 911: week of Dec. 4
Williams 911: week of July 3

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites