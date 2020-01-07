Toys for Kids helps 64 Williams families
Williams Lions Club thanks all who made the 2019 Toys for Kids project a success.
Santa's helpers made Christmas brighter for 105 local children from 64 families.
The trees were sponsored by Old Trails True Value Hardware, North Country HealthCare, the U.S. Forest Service Camp Clover Ranger Station and National Bank of Arizona. Williams News helped publicize the project, and the schools helped with recommendations.
Toys for Kids, which was first called Toys for Tots, has been a local Lions Club project for over 70 years. Other winter projects for the club include working with APS to light the "tree on the hill" and the testing of children's eyes at Williams, Heritage and Parks schools.
Williams Lions Club is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members and 46,000 clubs worldwide. Lions strive to help those in need, wherever needs exist. Williams Lions Club was chartered in 1945, and will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
Bonnie Dent, Williams Lions Club
- Williams fitness: Transforming lives one squat at a time
- 3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
- Out of the past: Winter in Williams 1926
- Wrongfully arrested Flagstaff man offers to settle for $350K
- New medical staff coming to North Country HealthCare this spring
- Out of the past: Christmas in Williams 1925
- Missing man located following cold night in woods near Ash Fork
- Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park
- Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Richard “Rich” Joseph Oszust
- Two die from possible exposure in Ash Fork
- Williams fitness: Transforming lives one squat at a time
- Snow showers to continue through Saturday in Williams
- Investigation continues in Red Lake burglaries
- 3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Two arrested for series of Red Lake burglaries
- Missing man located following cold night in woods near Ash Fork
- Out of the past: Winter in Williams 1926
- Elk Ridge Ski reopening on hold for 2018-2019 season
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: