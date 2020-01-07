OFFERS
Toys for Kids helps 64 Williams families

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 12:13 p.m.

Williams Lions Club thanks all who made the 2019 Toys for Kids project a success.

Santa's helpers made Christmas brighter for 105 local children from 64 families.

The trees were sponsored by Old Trails True Value Hardware, North Country HealthCare, the U.S. Forest Service Camp Clover Ranger Station and National Bank of Arizona. Williams News helped publicize the project, and the schools helped with recommendations.

Toys for Kids, which was first called Toys for Tots, has been a local Lions Club project for over 70 years. Other winter projects for the club include working with APS to light the "tree on the hill" and the testing of children's eyes at Williams, Heritage and Parks schools.

Williams Lions Club is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members and 46,000 clubs worldwide. Lions strive to help those in need, wherever needs exist. Williams Lions Club was chartered in 1945, and will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Bonnie Dent, Williams Lions Club

