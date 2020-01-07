Takeaways from winter break: Lady Vikings take second at Camp Verde

The Williams Vikings girls basketball team took second at the Camp Verde tournament Dec. 27-28. The team includes Sydnee Mortensen, Chyanne Echeverria, Maegan Ford, Kadance Orozco, Shaelee Echeverria, Mikayla Sanders, Chesnie Carter, Aaliyah Alvarado, Jazlyn Romero, Chesnea Larimore and Jackie Hernandez.

