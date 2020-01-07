OFFERS
Police: Man’s DNA linked to sexual assaults in Arizona, Utah

David Slade (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

David Slade (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 12:01 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of sexual assaults in Arizona and Utah more than 15 years ago has been arrested after DNA analysis pointed investigators to his relatives, authorities said Jan. 3.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old David Louis Slade of Eagar, Arizona Jan. 2 on charges of kidnapping, burglary and sexual assault.

Authorities say his DNA matched that of an assailant who sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman after breaking into her home outside Flagstaff in 2003. DNA from that scene was later matched to DNA from a 2004 sexual assault of a young woman in Cedar City, Utah.

