New medical staff coming to North Country HealthCare this spring

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — In addition to a new $6 million health care facility, North Country HealthCare in Williams has announced some big changes coming to clinic operations.

According to NCHC spokesperson Jessica Gee, one of the biggest changes taking place is the addition of a dental clinic at the facility.

“We will have three chairs to see dental patients where we will offer complete dental care, including routine, preventative care and restorative care,” she said.

Those services include: a comprehensive exam, teeth cleaning, digital x-rays, fluoride treatment, oral cancer screening, fillings, crowns, bridges and dentures.

Gee said the dental care will be for all ages and most likely will be offered three days per week.

“North Country HealthCare’s goal is to increase access to care for the Williams community, making it easier to schedule appointments sooner,” Gee said.

In addition to the new dental care facility, North Country has introduced four new health care providers.

Colin McNamara, FNP

McNamara is a family nurse practitioner who specializes in the management of chronic conditions for adults. He enjoys working with older adults, but also provides routine care for adolescents and acute care for younger children. McNamara is also passionate about promoting health for the LGBT community. Outside of work, McNamara is an avid runner, reader and cook. He is an Eagle Scout and loves exploring beautiful northern Arizona.



Cortnie Zmrzel, PNP

Zmrzel received her Doctor of Nursing Practice with a specialty as a pediatric nurse practitioner from the University of Arizona. She has been a registered nurse for seven years and is looking forward to this next chapter of her career as a pediatric nurse practitioner. Zmrzel has lived in Williams and worked for North Country HealthCare for six years. She is looking forward to providing care for the children of the community she calls home.

Laura Wade, MD

As a family medicine doctor, Wade loves being able to care for people of all ages. She has a special interest in caring for women and children through well woman exams, family planning, prenatal care, labor and delivery, well child checks and more. She cares

for the whole person, paying attention to how mental health, spirituality and lifestyle affect overall health and wellness. In her free time, Wade enjoys reading, crafting and exploring the beauty of Arizona by skiing, hiking and camping with her husband. Wade is excited to be back in Arizona after completing her residency training in Denver, Colorado.

Mike Druschel, MD

Druschel is from western Pennsylvania, and trained at Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana in Missoula and Kalispell, where he served as chief resident in Kalispell and spear-headed the development of the point-of-care ultrasound curriculum. Druschel practiced family medicine and obstetrics for two and

a half years in central Washington before moving to Arizona to be closer to his parents. He is passionate about rural family medicine and hopes to partner with his patients of all ages and stages of life. He brings ultrasound resources and various procedures for patients in Williams. Druschel is comfortable with in-office skin procedures which include removal of moles, low-risk skin cancers, biopsies, cysts, lacerations, lipomas, etc. He also performs Nexplanon insertion/removal, IUD insertion/removal, endometrial biopsies, colposcopy, vasectomy, circumcision, ultrasound-guided injections, nasal cautery, and toenail removal/management. When not busy with medicine, you can find Druschel skiing, running, cycling or hiking with his wife and two young daughters.

“These providers offer a wide spectrum of care to patients of all ages,” Gee said. “Three of the new providers, McNamara, Wade and Druschel, will care for adults and children, while Cortnie Zmrzel, PNP will specifically see children.”

Gee said the hiring of these new providers allows North Country HealthCare to expand obstetrics and gynecology services, making it easier for women in Williams to get well woman checks and prenatal care without having to drive to Flagstaff.

Williams Hospital District Board President George Glen said the new facility is 70 percent complete with an anticipated opening in March of this year.

“The majority of the work is now on the interior including drywall and paint,” he said. “One of the things they have to do is the paving of the parking lot and that can’t be done below 40 degrees. It must be dry without moisture. Other than that they are moving ahead and everything is going smoothly.”