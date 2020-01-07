OFFERS
Maine Consolidated School announces December Students of the Month

The Kiwanis Club of Williams honored seventh grader Kyleigh Amos and second grader Emma Townsend as students of the month for December with a pizza party for them and their family at Maine Consolidated School Dec. 19. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 12:08 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Williams honored seventh grader Kyleigh Amos and second grader Emma Townsend as students of the month for December with a pizza party for them and their family at Maine Consolidated School Dec. 19.

