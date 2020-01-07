OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Have you seen these Prescott Valley teens?

Anela Jade Lopez, 17, Brayden Low, 17, and Isreal Egnacio Corona Vasquez, 15, have all been reported as missing teens in Dec. 2019. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Anela Jade Lopez, 17, Brayden Low, 17, and Isreal Egnacio Corona Vasquez, 15, have all been reported as missing teens in Dec. 2019. (PVPD/Courtesy)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 1:43 p.m.

UPDATE:

Isreal Egnacio Corona Vasquez was located on Jan. 3 and is no longer wanted by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

The other two juveniles, Anela Jade Lopez and Brayden Lee Low, are still being sought.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking the community’s help in finding three runaway juveniles.

photo

Isreal Egnacio Corona Vasquez, 15, was reported as a runaway Prescott Valley juvenile on Dec. 19. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Isreal Egnacio Corona Vasquez

Fifteen-year-old Isreal Egnacio Corona Vasquez was last seen at his home on Dec. 19. He reportedly left sometime during the night/early morning and has not been seen or attended school since.

He is described as being 5-foot-10, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anela Jade Lopez

Seventeen-year-old Anela Jade Lopez was allowed to stay the night at a friend’s house on Dec. 5 and was supposed to return home the next day, but never did.

She is described as being 5-foot-5, 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Brayden Lee Low

Seventeen-year-old Brayden Low was last seen at his residence on Dec. 26. He worked at Discount Tire in Prescott prior to running away and has not shown up to work since.

He is described as being 6-foot-1, 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

To report information on any of these runaway juveniles, contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

Editor's Note - Prescott News Network generally does not publish photos and names of minors who have reportedly run away; however, the newspaper is making an exception in this case at the request of the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Region in brief: July 18
15-year-old missing/runaway girl from Red Lake sought by deputies
Missing New York woman believed to be at Grand Canyon
Prescott resident missing following hike
Parks girl reported missing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites