Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - A 58-year-old Texas man who was reported missing Dec. 22 has been found alive in Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Martin Edward O'Connor, was located by park rangers and evacuated him via helicopter from the inner canyon around 10 a.m., according to a National Park Service press release.

O’Connor is undergoing a medical evaluation but is in stable condition.

O'Connor, from La Porte, Texas, was reported missing after he was last seen at the Yavapai Lodge on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. He was traveling alone and stayed at the lodge from Dec. 17 - 22, according to park officials.

Grand Canyon rangers asked for information from anyone who many have seen or talked to O’Connor.

On Wednesday, hikers reported seeing O'Connor along the New Hance Trail where he was located on Thursday, according to the release. That trail leads down the canyon to the Colorado River and is recommended only for experienced hikers, according to NPS.

It is unclear what transpired during the time O'Connor was missing.