Grand Canyon to Tusayan shuttle service begins March 1

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - The National Park Service will resume shuttle bus services between Grand Canyon National Park and Tusayan starting March 1.

The Tusayan Route runs daily at 20-minute intervals between 8 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The park is resuming services after a winter break in anticipation of large spring break crowds.

Grand Canyon receives approximately six million visitors annually, and spring break can be one of the busiest times of the year. Visitors can expect to wait an hour or more at the entrance stations between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and parking lots can reach capacity as early as 11 a.m. Riding the shuttle from Tusayan can help visitors avoid entrance station lines and reduce vehicular congestion in the park.

"We are pleased to provide this service to park visitors and local residents. Riding the shuttles helps protect resources, reduces crowding on park roadways, and reduces our carbon footprint," said Mary Risser, Grand Canyon National Park Acting Superintendent. "We hope visitors and residents will continue to use and enjoy the Tusayan Route this year."

How it works

Visitors must have a valid park pass, including lifetime or annual passes, to board the shuttle in Tusayan. Visitors can purchase standard entrance passes for vehicles, individuals and motorcycles at the IMAX, Canyon Plaza Resort, Red Feather Lodge, Grand Canyon Chamber and Visitor's Bureau and Westwind Air Service at the Grand Canyon Airport.

Visitors can park at various locations throughout Tusayan, including the Best Western Premier Inn, Grand Hotel, Big E Steakhouse, IMAX, and the park-and-ride lot on the north end of town. The park-and-ride lot works especially well for trailers and RVs, which have limited parking options inside the park.

The first bus into the park departs Tusayan at 8 a.m. from the IMAX Theater. The first bus from the park to Tusayan departs the Grand Canyon Visitor Center at 8:25 a.m. The last buses depart IMAX at 9:45 p.m. and Grand Canyon Visitor Center at 9:30 p.m. each night.

Shuttle buses make the following stops in Tusayan:

• IMAX Theater

• Best Western Premier Inn

• The Grand Hotel

• Big E Steakhouse and Saloon

After making four stops in Tusayan, the shuttle heads to the Grand Canyon Visitor Center, where visitors can access trails, scenic viewpoints, and the free in-park shuttle bus system. Green stripes and NPS arrowheads make all Grand Canyon National Park shuttle buses easily identifiable. Buses are wheelchair accessible, fueled with clean-burning compressed natural gas, and have bike racks that can hold up to three bicycles.

Shuttle advantages

In 2019, there were approximately 227,000 boardings on the Tusayan Route, which represents a reduction of about 38,000 vehicles entering the park. Last year, there were approximately 7.5 million boardings on the park's shuttle system, representing a reduction of about 2.5 million short in-park vehicle trips.

More information about the Tusayan to Grand Canyon shuttle is available at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses.htm. Find parking and road conditions on Twitter @GrandCanyonNPS. For real-time traffic updates visit the South Entrance Station webcam at https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park