Forest Service to burn 78-acres of slash piles near Parks Feb. 26

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – On Feb. 26, fire crews on the Williams Ranger District will be igniting 78-acres of hand built slash piles located approximately two miles south of Spring Valley on the northwest slope of Government Hill.

Forest officials stated that precipitation received over the weekend has produced beneficial conditions allowing crews to continue with fuels reduction treatments of this type that occur during the winter months of the year. Smaller units such as this pile burn will generally be short in duration and will generate less smoke with very little risk of spread due to dampened surfaces on the landscape.

Smoke is expected to move to the west during the day and may occasionally impact Forest Road 141 to the north. The burn will be visible to residents in Spring Valley, Pumpkin Center and Parks including the I-40 corridor to the south, and Route 64 to the west. Ventilation is predicted to be very good with the majority of smoke dispersing by late afternoon leaving only minor impacts by early evening. Air quality will be monitored closely and actions will be taken as necessary to minimize the effects to all adjacent residential areas.

All prescribed burns are subject to approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Members of the public may view approved prescribed burns for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov/

More information about smoke and public health is available at http://bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest