Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
ASH FORK, Ariz. – On Feb. 24, around 8:30 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a person fired shots at residences in the Kaibab Estates West community, north of Ash Fork.
According to CCSO, several people had been gathered at a residence when a disagreement occurred between two individuals. Witnesses and victims advised that the suspect went to his vehicle where he obtained a handgun and fired multiple shots toward the home. He then left the scene and went to a nearby residence where he fired multiple rounds toward another home. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist in locating and taking the suspect into custody.
Chad Anderson, 46, a resident of Kaibab Estates West, was taken into custody and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, assault drive by shooting, prohibited (weapons) possessor, disorderly conduct with firearm and criminal damage.
No one was injured by the gunfire, the investigation is still on-going.
