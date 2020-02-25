OFFERS
Williams 911: week of Feb. 26

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 11:57 a.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) between Feb. 19-24 -

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at three different hotels;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Sherman;

• Officers removed subjects camping at Cataract;

• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant after traffic stop;

• Officers investigated non injury accident in the 700 block of West Route 66, vehicle vs. deer;

• Officers responded to female lost at Kaibab Lake, officers found her and lead her out;

• Officers investigated injury accident on 2nd and Railroad, vehicle vs. pedestrian;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Rodeo, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sheridan;

• Officers took report of lost property;

• Officers conducted welfare check on possible attempted suicide on Rodeo;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter unhappy customer;

• Officers took threats report on Grand Canyon Blvd;

• Officers took hit and run accident report on Third Street and Railroad;

• Officers responded to loud party with underage drinkers on Hereford, no underage drinking detected;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Brookline Loop;

• Officers responded to possible marijuana use on Sheridan;

• Officers assisted DPS with DUI blood draw at Police Department;

• Officers conducted public assist on Franklin;

• Officers and Fire responded to smoke alarm at local hotel;

• Officers responded to toddler in hallways at local hotel, parents found;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia after a occupied suspicious vehicle was contacted at Cataract Lake;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Pinehurst;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Grant;

• Officers arrested a male for criminal speed 78 in 45 zone on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to a fight at Love’s, one involved party had left scene prior to officer arrival, other party didn’t want report;

• Officers responded to doorbell ditching by juveniles on Sheridan;

• Officers assisted DPS with traffic stop, male arrested for felony warrant and drugs found;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Stockmen’s, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers conducted public assist on Franklin and

Officers issued 13 citation and gave out 43 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

