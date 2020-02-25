Williams 911: week of Feb. 26
The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) between Feb. 19-24 -
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at three different hotels;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Sherman;
• Officers removed subjects camping at Cataract;
• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant after traffic stop;
• Officers investigated non injury accident in the 700 block of West Route 66, vehicle vs. deer;
• Officers responded to female lost at Kaibab Lake, officers found her and lead her out;
• Officers investigated injury accident on 2nd and Railroad, vehicle vs. pedestrian;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Rodeo, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sheridan;
• Officers took report of lost property;
• Officers conducted welfare check on possible attempted suicide on Rodeo;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter unhappy customer;
• Officers took threats report on Grand Canyon Blvd;
• Officers took hit and run accident report on Third Street and Railroad;
• Officers responded to loud party with underage drinkers on Hereford, no underage drinking detected;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Brookline Loop;
• Officers responded to possible marijuana use on Sheridan;
• Officers assisted DPS with DUI blood draw at Police Department;
• Officers conducted public assist on Franklin;
• Officers and Fire responded to smoke alarm at local hotel;
• Officers responded to toddler in hallways at local hotel, parents found;
• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia after a occupied suspicious vehicle was contacted at Cataract Lake;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Pinehurst;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Grant;
• Officers arrested a male for criminal speed 78 in 45 zone on Route 66, cited and released;
• Officers responded to a fight at Love’s, one involved party had left scene prior to officer arrival, other party didn’t want report;
• Officers responded to doorbell ditching by juveniles on Sheridan;
• Officers assisted DPS with traffic stop, male arrested for felony warrant and drugs found;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Stockmen’s, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers conducted public assist on Franklin and
Officers issued 13 citation and gave out 43 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
