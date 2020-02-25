OFFERS
Tusayan Fire receives new extrication equipment through state grant
$25,991 Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety grant supplies necessary tools for Tusayan firefighters

Firefighters train with a battery operated Holmatro spreader and cutters. (Photo/Tusayan Fire District)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 11:48 a.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Tusayan Fire District (TFD) is better equipped to help trapped victims after receiving a $25,991 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

With the grant, the department purchased a new Holmatro battery operated spreader and battery operated cutter that is used during vehicle extrication.

photo

Tusayan Fire District recently received a $25,991 grant from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety to purchase new battery operated extrication equipment. (Photo/Tusayan Fire District)

The new extrication tools will allow responders to perform extrications on larger vehicles like tour buses, RVs and tractor trailers.

In addition to expanding capabilities, the grant’s goals are to reduce equipment deployment times and overall extrication times of vehicles involved in collisions. These new tools are battery operated, reducing deployment times by removing the need for hydraulic hoses and power units. This also allow responders to move more freely while rescuing trapped occupants, reducing extrication times.

“The advantage to these tools is that they are stronger and operate quicker than older hydraulic driven tools,” wrote Assistant Fire Chief Ray D’Albini in an email.

D’Albini said the older type of extrication tools require a separate hose line for each tool and a remote power plant to drive the hydraulics. The new tools help reduce these restrictions.

“The pressures these tools exert gives the Tusayan Fire District the ability to perform extrication on large commercial vehicles, such as tourist buses, in a safe manner,” D’Albini wrote. “Finally these tools meet the pressures needed to cut/spread ultrahigh strength steels used in automotive construction today.”

About the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant

Every year the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety receives federal funding to improve safety on Arizona highways. The GOHS in turn opens up grants statewide for projects to improve highway safety and emergency response.

