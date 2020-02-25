OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Thursday is last day to update credit card information for elk, pronghorn draw

A bull elk in northern Arizona. (Photo/AZGFD)

A bull elk in northern Arizona. (Photo/AZGFD)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 4:49 p.m.

PHOENIX – Time is running out for hunters who applied for 2020 elk and pronghorn hunt permit-tags to update their credit card or debit card account information, as well as purchase PointGuard to protect their bonus points.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Applicants are responsible for keeping their account information current. If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) no longer calls customers to obtain payment on drawn applications if their credit card or debit card has been declined. Also, if a credit card or debit card has been used to pay for more than one application, the applicant is responsible for notifying their financial institution that multiple charges could be simultaneously processed from AZGFD.

No action is needed if the credit card or debit card used at the time of application is still in good standing. Otherwise, applicants who have been issued a new credit card or debit card, a new expiration date, or had a change to their card’s number should visit draw.azgfd.gov/. Scroll down the page, select “Update Credit Card” and follow the prompts. Note: It is important to update payment information for each species for which an online application has been submitted.

Meanwhile, applicants can purchase PointGuard through 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Thursday, Feb. 27. A free AZGFD portal account is needed to purchase PointGuard. Visit www.azgfd.gov, click on the “My Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the home page, then select the “Register” option.

PointGuard is a great way to protect bonus points for when “life happens.” PointGuard is $5 per species, per applicant, and ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. Visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard/, or call (602) 942-3000, for more information.

AZGFD will post an announcement on its website and social media channels when draw results are available. All hunt permit-tags will be mailed by April 3.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

AZGFD accepting online applications for 2019 fall hunts
Online applications for 2019 pronghorn, elk hunts now being accepted
AZGFD accepting applications for 2020 pronghorn, elk hunts
Paper applications now being accepted for elk, pronghorn hunts
AZGFD accepting applications for spring hunt permits through Oct. 10
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State