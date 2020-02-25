Thursday is last day to update credit card information for elk, pronghorn draw

PHOENIX – Time is running out for hunters who applied for 2020 elk and pronghorn hunt permit-tags to update their credit card or debit card account information, as well as purchase PointGuard to protect their bonus points.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Applicants are responsible for keeping their account information current. If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) no longer calls customers to obtain payment on drawn applications if their credit card or debit card has been declined. Also, if a credit card or debit card has been used to pay for more than one application, the applicant is responsible for notifying their financial institution that multiple charges could be simultaneously processed from AZGFD.



No action is needed if the credit card or debit card used at the time of application is still in good standing. Otherwise, applicants who have been issued a new credit card or debit card, a new expiration date, or had a change to their card’s number should visit draw.azgfd.gov/. Scroll down the page, select “Update Credit Card” and follow the prompts. Note: It is important to update payment information for each species for which an online application has been submitted.

Meanwhile, applicants can purchase PointGuard through 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Thursday, Feb. 27. A free AZGFD portal account is needed to purchase PointGuard. Visit www.azgfd.gov, click on the “My Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the home page, then select the “Register” option.

PointGuard is a great way to protect bonus points for when “life happens.” PointGuard is $5 per species, per applicant, and ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. Visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard/, or call (602) 942-3000, for more information.

AZGFD will post an announcement on its website and social media channels when draw results are available. All hunt permit-tags will be mailed by April 3.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department