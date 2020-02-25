OFFERS
Romeo + Juliet at Shrine of Ages March 3

Romeo + Juliet is presented by the Grand Canyon Community Library and performed by the Utah Shakespeare Festival March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Shrine of the Ages in Grand Canyon National Park. (Image courtesy of Utah Shakespeare Festival)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 11:03 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The Utah Shakespeare Festival is returning to Grand Canyon March 3 as part of their 13-week, multi-state tour to present their modern interpretation of the classic Romeo + Juliet.

The performance is presented by the Grand Canyon Community Library with funding provided by the Friends of the Flagstaff Public Library.

Romeo + Juliet

When: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Shrine of the Ages,

Grand Canyon National Park

Cost: Free

The play is set in a classroom in 2020 and is directed by Jason Spelbring. Spelbring invites audience members to “experience the many sides of yourself” within the characters, including their “flaws and strengths”, as the familiar themes of love, hate, and death are presented with a genuine passion by a dedicated team of acting professionals.

As an educational tour group, the cast and crew seek to entertain as well as interact with guests after each performance. Activities include a post-show discussion, as well as a variety of workshops emphasizing an array of theater techniques and a crash course in Shakespearean text for those interested in theater at a deeper level.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

