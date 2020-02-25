Phantoms Middle School: Boys compete at I-40 League tournament
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 11:15 a.m.
The Grand Canyon Middle School Phantoms lost to Peach Springs in the A Tournament Feb. 21 in Ash Fork.
Most Read
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Crime in a small town: Williams PD continues with high call volume in 2019
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
- Sheriff K9 team nabs 136 pounds of marijuana, stolen guns
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: