From the desk of the librarian

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 2:26 p.m.

Preschool Storytime

Every Tuesday

10 - 11 a..m.

Bring the little ones to hear a story and do a simple craft! Ages 6 and under.

Williams Writers Workshop

Tuesday, March 3

5 - 6 p.m.

This will be a brainstorming/info session for a newly formed writing group. We'll discuss future meeting times and format, such as prompts, critique, etc.

Book Club

Thursday, March 19

5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Ask for a copy at the checkout counter.

Homeschooler's Club

Meets every other Friday

10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Next meeting is Feb 28

This is a group for homeschooling families to meet up and hang out. Parents talk while kids do crafts and participate in book clubs.

Potluck Book Club

Friday, March 20

5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

A casual book club for food lovers. Bring a dish to share and talk about whatever you happen to be reading at the moment.

Arizona Book Club

Thursday, March 26

5:30 - 7 p.m.

Half Broke Horses: A True-Life Novel by Jeannette Walls.

Ask for a copy at the checkout counter.

All events are at the Williams Public Library at 113 S 1st St., Suite A, Williams. More information is available by calling librarian Mary Corchoran at (928) 635-2263.

