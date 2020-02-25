From the desk of the librarian
Preschool Storytime
Every Tuesday
10 - 11 a..m.
Bring the little ones to hear a story and do a simple craft! Ages 6 and under.
Williams Writers Workshop
Tuesday, March 3
5 - 6 p.m.
This will be a brainstorming/info session for a newly formed writing group. We'll discuss future meeting times and format, such as prompts, critique, etc.
Book Club
Thursday, March 19
5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Ask for a copy at the checkout counter.
Homeschooler's Club
Meets every other Friday
10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Next meeting is Feb 28
This is a group for homeschooling families to meet up and hang out. Parents talk while kids do crafts and participate in book clubs.
Potluck Book Club
Friday, March 20
5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
A casual book club for food lovers. Bring a dish to share and talk about whatever you happen to be reading at the moment.
Arizona Book Club
Thursday, March 26
5:30 - 7 p.m.
Half Broke Horses: A True-Life Novel by Jeannette Walls.
Ask for a copy at the checkout counter.
All events are at the Williams Public Library at 113 S 1st St., Suite A, Williams. More information is available by calling librarian Mary Corchoran at (928) 635-2263.
